Manila streetwear brings color to New York Fashion Week

A member of Manila FAME’s Manila Wear brand – Tracy Dizon – mentored by renowned fashion designer Josie Natori has graced the Art Hearts Fashion of the New York Fashion Week on February 8 to 11.

The designer will grace the Fashion Designers & Craft Makers Network FDC Collections Showcase on April 28 as well, bringing the eye-catching and vibrant couture of Philippine streetwear to the world’s top fashion event. In the Society Fashion Week on September 7 to 9, the designer plans to unveil a new collection inspired by Filipino pop culture.

“Manila Wear has provided me strong business foundations and an opportunity to shine in the global stage of export,” said Dizon.

“I feel a deep gratitude for Manila Wear and CITEM. I was a struggling designer looking for the big break and working under Ms. Josie for Manila Wear helped me to explore and build my brand to be bold and globally competitive,” she added.

It was Natori who urged her to expand her product segments to include clothing and other pieces other than hats and headpieces gearing toward developing a lifestyle brand.

Dizon won New York’s Rise Sport’s Rise Art & Design Fashion Design Competition last year and was given the opportunity to launch the Miss Hanoi collection Fashion Week Brooklyn Spring/Summer 2018 on October 6 at the Borough Hall, Brooklyn.

Her “Miss Hanoi: La DouleurExquise” collection was a reflective of her year-long escapade in Vietnam where she fell in love with the country’s rich culture and locality. It was originally showcased during the 64th edition of Manila FAME.

Dizon persistently joined notable fashion contents for the past 12 years, including Japan Fashion Design Contest (Tokyo), AirAsia Runway Ready Designer Search (Malaysia) and Vietnam Emerging Designer (Vietnam), Philippine Fashion Design Competition and Project Runway Philippines before she bagged the competition in New York.

The Manila Wear brand positions the Philippines as an advocate of unique fashion pieces that combine artisanal crafts with contemporary sensibilities – a fresh take on a more individualized and personal style of fashion.

Meanwhile, Natori will return to curate the 67th edition of Manila FAME on April 19 to 21 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila, Pasay City.