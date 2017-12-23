Manila Swoods dominates Fil-AM Invitational

Manila Southwoods snatched two team titles for the third straight year in the recently concluded 68th Department of Tourism Fil-AM Invitational tournament in Baguio City.

Joo Hyung Kim finished with a two-under 59 converted to 38 points to power the Carmona, Cavite-based squad to 137 final round score for 561 total to clinch another Fil Championship crown at the par-61 layout of Baguio Country Club.

Kim’s teammate Carl Corpus, Aidric Chan, and Junjun Plana scored identical 33 points for a 29-point advantage over second placer Forest Hills.

The 15-year old Kim stunned other golfers by submitting a 144 total to snare the individual championship plum. Kim won via countback based on last day score against Forest Hills’ Jude Eustaquio.

Eustaquio led the charge for Antipolo golf team with 33 points plus the 30 he got from Luis Asistio, 28 from Iñigo Raymundo and 26 from Dan Cruz for 117 and four-round total of 532.

Landing at the third spot was the Royal Northwoods, which posted a final day 116 for a 501 total.

Manila Southwoods also topped the Am Championship with a 50-point lead against Razons of Guagua, 501-451, which settled for second spot.

Kristoffer Arevalo shot an even-par 69 equivalent to 36 points to deliver a 501 total score in the Am division.

Arevalo got a 34 from Jama Reyes, 33 from Chepe Dulay and 31 from Lanz Uy for a closing 134.

For the past 21 years it has participated in the tournament, Manila Southwoods already collected 15 Fil-Am crowns.

Damas Wong, meanwhile, finished with 37 points including a 30, 29, and 28 from Adrian Mauricio, Chino Raymundo and Carlo Quimson, respectively, for the Razons’ 124 and 451 total.

Forest Hills came in at third spot with 122 and tallied 439, one point off Team Time Cargo Logistics, which shot 438 aggregate after four days.

Batangas Barakos, on the other hand, claimed the Fil A diadem with 465 against San Miguel Corporation’s 446.

In the Am A category, Alaska Royalink Golf Team defeated Royal Northwoods by three shots, 429-426.

The 68th Fil-Am Invitational tournament was backed by San Miguel Corporation.