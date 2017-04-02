Manila Tala edges Kaya in WFL Cup

Manila Tala FC stunned Kaya FC, 6-5, on penalties in the championship round of the Weekend Futbol League (WFL) Cup at the McKinley Hill Stadium in Taguig on Saturday.

After winning the Challengers Division with a record of 13 wins and a draw, the Talacticos ended their season with an impressive victory over a formidable opponent.

Kaya, which won this year’s Champions Division, failed to live up to its expectation as the team to beat in the competition as it fell to one of the hottest clubs in the WFL.

Both teams failed to score a goal in regulation, leading to the penalty shootout.

Manila Tala stepped up to the plate during the shootout with Anthony Okoh, Senoo Takato, Solomon Quaye, Alfredo Roa and Ebi TImi all sinking their attempts from the spot to secure the victory.

Team manager Oliver Lewis said the win was a fitting end to their campaign, getting a promotion to the Champions Division.

“The atmosphere of the team is incredible. The players were celebrating like crazy. It has been a long season and to win against

Kaya was an unbelievable feeling,” he told The Manila Times.

Aside from bagging the titles in their division and the cup, Manila Tala also had a successful campaign in the WFL 7s tournament.

“We want to enter the Elite Division. This is apparently for those that were not able to join the national league but still (want to) stay competitive. We will also have a team in the WFL first division,” said Lewis.