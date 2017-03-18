Manila Tala eyes strong finish in WFL Cup

Manila Tala FC is looking to finish its campaign strong in the Cup competition of the Weekend Futbol League (WFL), according to team manager Oliver Lewis.

The club, which was established in 2013 by a group of football enthusiasts that included Lewis, will be gunning to secure a finals slot in the Cup as they face Manhur FC in the semifinals in their coming match-up.

“Promotion is our number one aim. However, after securing promotion, we sight our sights on the cup,” Lewis said in an interview with The Manila Times.

The Talacticos are among the final four clubs remaining in the race for the Cup championship along with Manhur, BSM Leons FC and Kaya FC Elite.

He added that the competition is brewing up between the remaining clubs with all teams looking forward to trounce perennial contenders Kaya FC for the title.

“Its exciting as there is a rivalry between three clubs that are left in the cup and of course everyone wants to beat Kaya,” he mentioned.

Tala ended their run in the regular league tournament of the WFL on top of the Challengers Division with an unbeaten record of 13 wins and just a single draw.

Manila Tala edged second placers Stafford United, 3-1, in their previous outing last week through the heroics of former United Football League (UFL) standout Nico Bolzico and Takato Senoo.

On the other hand, Lewis explained that he is pleased to steer the club into success after taking over the helm of manager in the previous season of the WFL.

“I took over as manager after a disastrous start to our 2015-2016 season. We lost our first two games and had points deducted. Add this to our first two seasons where were not promoted, it prompted myself and Lee (Suleiman) to take charge,” he stated.

He continued, “With the help of Lee Suleiman, our captain and coach, we managed to finish 3rd in the league and reach the semi final of the WFL Cup. Since then we’ve managed to finish 3rd in the Alaska Cup 2015, win the WFL 7s 2016, finish 2nd in the Alaska Cup 2016, win BSM 7s 2016, win our league this season and we are still in the semis for the WFL Cup.”

The WFL is the de-facto third tier football tilt in the Philippines, which is divided into four playing classes; the Champions, Challengers, Contenders and Veterans divisions.