The Manila Times 7th Business Forum Gallery

THE recently concluded The Manila Times 7th Business Forum featured a high-caliber roster of speakers led by President Duterte. Dubbed “Build, Consume, Grow: Gaining momentum for an emerging economy to soar,” the forum was graced by economic experts, diplomats, government officials, and top business executives from all sectors nationwide. The forum, which started in 2014, also serves as an annual assembly of The Times, its partners, advertisers, readers and subscribers.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.