The Manila Times 7th Business Forum Speakers

WITH the theme, “Build, Consume, Grow: Gaining momentum for an emerging economy to soar,” the The Manila Times 7th Business Forum gathered business leaders and economic thinkers and discussed the prevailing trends and challenges in business and the general economy.

The resource speakers also shared information about the Duterte government’s policies that will guide the trajectory and pace of growth, and shared tips on how the private sector could best serve as the government’s partner.

The resource speakers were Francisco Dakila Jr., managing director for the monetary policy subsector, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas; Eduardo Francisco, president of BDO Capital and Investment Corp.; Shiela Lobien, regional director of Jones Lang LaSalle Philippines; Birgit Hansl, lead economist and private sector leader of the World Bank; Ernesto Pernia, secretary of socioeconomic planning; and Yongzheng Yang,

Ernesto Pernia

Ernesto Pernia is the socioeconomic planning secretary of the Philippines as director-general of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA). He is also professor emeritus of Economics, having served as professor and chairman of the Department of Economics at the University of the Philippines.

Pernia was a lead economist at the Asian Development Bank. His work experience covered investment climate and productivity, economic growth and poverty reduction, education and health, human resource development and regional economic cooperation in Asia. He also served as regional adviser on population and employment policy for Asia and the Pacific with the International Labor Organization.

He served as chair of the board of trustees of the University of San Carlos (2011-2014), and director on the board of the Philippine-American Academy of Science and Engineering (2008-2013). He is also on the boards of a number of NGOs involved in education and health concerns, population and development, and care of street children.

He obtained his PhD degree from the University of California Berkeley on a Ford Foundation scholarship and a Smithsonian Institution dissertation grant. He received the first award as Outstanding Young Scientist (economics and social sciences) from the National Academy of Science and Technology. He was also chosen by the Philippine-American Academy of Science and Engineering for the 2015 Science Lectureship Award. He is a former president of the Philippine Economic Society and co-chair of the Federation of ASEAN Economic Associations (1988).

Pernia is the author of a number of books, articles in national and international professional journals, and chapters of books.

Eduardo Francisco

Eduardo Francisco is the president of BDO Capital & Investment Corporation, the investment banking arm of BDO Unibank, Inc. He is the chairman/ director/trading nominee of BDO Nomura Securities, Chairman of Averon Holdings Corp. and the Vice Chairman for International Association of Financial Executives Institutes (IAFEI),

He also sits on the boards of UP-Development Center for Finance (UPDCF), CIBI Foundation, Shareholders Association of the Philippines (SharePhil), Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD), International School of Manila (ISM), UP College of Business Alumni Association (UPCBAA), and Valle Verde Country Club, Inc. (VVCCI). He is also a member of Makati Business Club (MBC), and the POLO Triathlon Team.

Francisco has worked with other financial institutions in New York and Hong Kong. He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of the Philippines. He is also a recipient of Distinguished Alumni award from the University of the Philippines for Financial Management Excellence and the Distinguished Alumnus Award from the U.P. College of Business Administration.

Francisco Dakila Jr.

Francisco Dakila Jr. is the managing director of the office of the Monetary Policy Sub-Sector, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). He provides highly-technical advisory support on matters relating to the formulation, implementation and assessment of policies and programs in his areas of specialization, which include the monetary, external, real and financial sectors. He exercises overall supervision and management of the operations and functions of the Monetary Policy Sub-sector.

Prior to joining the BSP, he worked at the US Agency for International Development and the Agricultural Credit Policy Council. He also previously taught at the University of the Philippines School of Economics and at the De La Salle University in Manila. Dr. Dakila received his Ph. D. and MA in Economics and B.S. in Economics (magna cum laude) from the University of the Philippines-School of Economics. Dakila is a lifetime member of the Philippine Statistical Association and the Philippine Economics Society, where he also served as secretary and board member from 2005-2006. He is also a member of the International Input-Output Association and is currently an associate editor of the Philippine Review of Economics.

Sheila Lobien

Sheila lobien is the head of Project Leasing and the Regional Director of Markets of JLL Philippines. Prior to Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), she was the general manager and coaching GM of Regus Manila’s offices.

Sheila has a sterling record in handling JLL’s exclusive agency appointments. She spearheaded in leasing out 25 projects (close to 600,000 square meters of office space) in record time. Currently, Sheila and her team are relentless in replicating their success in leasing out 41 more exclusive arrangements (close to 560,000 square meters), maintaining JLL’s undisputed leadership in project leasing/landlord representation in the Philippines.

In June 2008, she joined the team focusing on offices/commercial buildings. Then a newly established unit of JLL, Sheila’s above-stellar performance facilitated the business to grow from a single project in mid-2008 to about more than 80 exclusive building appointments to date. In 2012 alone, Sheila, together with her team, was able to secure 20 new sole agency appointments for commercial buildings, an 85 percent share of the total appointments in the country.

Yongzheng Yang

Yongzheng Yang is currently the IMF’s resident representative to the Philippines. Until recently, he was a deputy division chief at the Asia and Pacific Department of the IMF and the IMF’s mission chief for Myanmar. Prior to that, he was the IMF’s resident representative in Pacific island countries from 2010 to 2014 and served as the IMF’s mission chief for Papua New Guinea and Samoa.

Mr. Yang has also worked on countries in Africa and Central Asia as well as on IMF policies toward low‐income countries. Before joining the IMF in 2001, he taught at The Australian National University and the Macquarie University for 10 years. His research interest includes financial inclusion, international trade, general equilibrium modelling and development issues.

Birgit Hansl

Birgit Hansl is the new EFI Program Leader for the Philippines effective August 1, 2016. Birgit, a German national, joined the World Bank Office Manila from the Europe and Central Asia region where she was the World Bank’s Program Leader and Lead Economist for the Russian Federation.

Since joining the Bank in 2005 through the Young Professionals Program, Birgit worked for the World Bank’s PREM / MFM programs in South Asia, Africa, and Europe and Central Asia. Prior to joining the Moscow-based Russia team in 2013, she covered countries of South Eastern Europe in the Europe and Central Asia region from Washington DC. She also served as the senior country economist for Rwanda based in Kigali from 2010-2012, and the country economist for Afghanistan and Nepal in 2006-2010.

Before joining the Bank, Birgit worked in academia and a number of international organizations, including the British Department for International Development and the United Nations Development Program.

Birgit holds a Ph.D. in Economics and a Master’s Degree from the London School of Economics. She completed a Post-Doctoral Fellowship at the University of California San Francisco and Berkeley. Her first degree was a Masters in Economics from the Humboldt University Berlin.