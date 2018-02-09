The Manila Times’ annual business forum kicks off in Davao City

DAVAO CITY: The Manila Times’ annual business forum kicked off here at Marco Polo Hotel today, Friday, bringing together business leaders and economic thinkers for a one -day event that seeks to tackle the economic prospects of the country for 2018.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the event, The Manila Times President and CEO Dante Francis Ang 2nd said this year’s forum would focus on issues concerning the country’s economic situation at present.

“We all want to monitor the pulse of the economy for business planning, policymaking, and in general mapping out our lives. Fortunately for this country, economic growth has been robust for several presidential terms now. And under the government of the day, there is, as Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said, ‘unprecedented optimism,'” Ang said in his speech.

“Even tough, we journalists are not often depicted as the optimistic type, we do see cause for greater hope about the future. One in particular is President Duterte’s plan to ramp up public spending on infrastructure. If executed well, we believe that will help balance out the aggregate economy,” he added.

Ang also said The Manila Times was delighted to have the business forum in Davao City, the second major event outside the capital region.

“This city has been good to The Times, which has market research says is among the top three newspaper in this metropolitan area,” Ang said.

“And like all of you, our eyes are on the future, not the past. And like you, we look forward to hearing valuable insights and forecasts, in our case, to ensure our that The Times will continue to be the Newspaper of Choice for the next century,” he added.

This year’s Business Forum, dubbed “Build, Consume, Grow: Gaining momentum for an emerging economy to soar,” features a high-caliber roster of speakers, led by no less than President Duterte.

Duterte, the annual forum’s guest of honor and speaker, will also witness the awarding of the second The Manila Times Man of the Year.

The award will be accepted by Armed Forces chief Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero, in behalf of the soldiers who liberated Marawi City from terrorists.

The Manila Times Business Forum, which started in 2014, is an annual assembly of The Times, its partners, advertisers, readers and subscribers.