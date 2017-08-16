The Manila Times, Antiporda named Outstanding Newspaper, Reporter in VACC anniversary

THE Manila Times, the oldest English-language daily in the country, earned the nod of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC), taking home the Outstanding Newspaper award for 2017 in ceremonies led by President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday.

The Times was recognized during the VACC’s 19th anniversary rites held in Malacañang.

The award was received by Times President and Chief Executive Officer Dante “Klink” Ang 2nd from Duterte, with VACC founder Dante Jimenez as witness.

The Times’ reporter Jefferson Antiporda was also awarded VACC’s Outstanding Newspaper Reporter for 2017.

The Times was also recognized as Outstanding Newspaper during the VACC’s anniversary in 2016. CATHERINE S. VALENTE