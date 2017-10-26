Manila Times artist bags second CMMA for ‘Best Editorial Cartoon’

MANILA Times artist Steven Pabalinas bagged the Catholic Mass Media Awards for “Best Editorial Cartoon” for the second straight year.

Pabalinas, 39, got the CMMA jurors’ nod for the “Big One”, a satire on the Philippines’ preparations in the event of a devastating earthquake, which was published in The Manila Times on April 9, 2017.

Pabalinas, who started with the Times in January 2009 doing political satires, also won the CMMA in 2016 for his editorial cartoon entitled “Death Penalty”, which came out on the May 21 issue of the paper.

Other Times Finalists at the CMMA for 2017 were: Dempsey Reyes and Llanesca Panti for “Best News Coverage” for their report on “Reviving Death Penalty in PH A Setback for Asean”; and Juan T. Gatbonton and Rigoberto D. Tiglao for “Best Opinion Column.”

The 39th CMMA was held at the Star Theater, Star City at the CCP Complex in Pasay City on October 25.

The CMMA was established by the late Jaime L. Cardinal Sin, then Archbishop of Manila, in 1978 in observance of International Social Communications Day.

The late Ambassador Antonio L. Cabangon Chua was named chairman and president of the CMMA in 1999 by Cardinal Sin, and held the post until he passed away in 2016, for a term of almost 17 years.