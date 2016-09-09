Manila Times College of Subic athletes win in swimming tilts

STUDENT athletes from The Manila Times College of Subic (TMTCS) bagged medals in the 95th Philippine Swimming League and the 9th Nikki Coseteng Swimming Competition.

At Diliman Preparatory School on September 3, Mariella Rin Legaspi, a Grade 10 TMTCS student, won four medals: a gold in the 50-meter butterfly stroke, a silver each in the 50-meter backstroke and 100-meter individual medley, and a bronze in the 50-meter freestyle for the 15 years old and above category.

TMTCS Senior High School student Gian Franco Rin won fourth place in the 50-meter butterfly stroke, seventh place in both the 50-meter backstroke and 50-meter freestyle, and eighth place in both the 50-meter breaststroke and the 100-meter individual medley.

The school’s athletic program also made its mark at the Milo Little Olympics 2016 in Baguio City.

Senior high student Isaac Jamer Salinas won gold medals in the 100-meter butterfly stroke, 100-meter backstroke and the 100-meter individual medley.

He also won a silver medal in the 200-meter butterfly stroke, bagging a total of four medals in the event.

LAURELYN CONCEPCION