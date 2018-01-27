Manila Times columnist joins PNP maritime council

Lawyer and The Manila Times’ maritime columnist Brenda Pimentel recently joined the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) Maritime Group Advisory Council (MGAC) for Police Transformation and Development with other individuals from different sectors who are known for their integrity and probity.

They are Rep. Raymond Mendoza of TUCP party-list, retired Rear Adm. Miguel Rodriguez, Director Jesse Pascasio of the National Coast Watch Center, Merle San Pedro of the Mariners’ Polytechnic Training Center, and Zed Avecilla.

Police Chief Supt. Rodolfo Jocson, director of the maritime group, inducted them.

Although its role is advisory in nature, the council assists the maritime group in preparing for the institutionalization phase of the law-enforcement agency’s completion of the Philippine Governance System (PGS).

The PGS efficiently and methodically institutionalizes good governance and encourages organizations to adopt a framework that delivers breakthrough results.

Through a carefully designed support service, the PGS contributes in raising governance standards by institutionalizing an operating system that links strategy with execution, focusing on the attainment of a long-term vision and strengthening private-public partnerships.

As a platform for accomplishing the requirements of the PGS, the PNP adopted the Peace and order Agenda for Transformation and upholding of the Rule of Law (PATROL Plan 2030), which Chief Supt. Noel Baraceros, director of the Center for Police Strategy Management, said provided a clear and focused direction in raising the PNP’s good governance rating.