The Manila Times correspondent lands in finals of UP Science Journalism Awards

The Manila Times correspondent Stanley Buenafe Gajete made it to the Top 3 in the Science News Story Category of the First UP Science Journalism Awards held at the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City on Saturday.

Gajete made it to the Top 3 in the category for his articles that were published in the paper’s Health, Green Industries, and Agribusiness pages.

He received cash prize and trophy designed by the late National Artist for Sculpture, Napoleon V. Abueva. Finalists from different publications and media organizations were also awarded certificates of recognition.

The Science Journalism Awards recognize exemplary reporting in science and technology, as well as, the scientific researches and developments in the country. It also aims to acknowledge the importance of communicating accurate science stories and the mainstreaming of science and technology into the public consciousness.