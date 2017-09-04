The Manila Times launches iOS, Android mobile apps

THE Manila Times, the oldest English newspaper in the country, is keeping up with the digital world by launching its mobile apps for both Apple iOS and Android users.

“The mobile app is a very important step towards our digital transformation and will connect us with our readers more intimately,” The Manila Times’ President and CEO Dante Ang said.

The apps, which can be downloaded free of charge, make it easier for people to read the news. The unique applications were built in collaboration with Apptarix, a media technology company using the TeleTango platform that provides an innovative solution for media owners to go digital and multi-channel in a very short time.

“We are excited to partner with an esteemed media house like The Manila Times. We are confident that our technology solution backed by cutting edge Artificial Intelligence will bring a delightful and engaging experience for the readers,” Adrish Bera, co-founder and CEO of Apptarix, said.

Available in just one click, the Times’ application offers a huge range of news articles from the print and web versions of the newspaper plus breaking news in real time.

The news items and other articles are categorized in the following: News (Headlines, Top Stories, Nation, Regions, World News); Business (Business News, Companies, Business Opinion, Maritime, Green Business, Agri Business, Health Industries, Real Estate and Property); Sports (Sports News, Football Sports, Women Sports, Motor Sports, Sports Opinion); Opinion; Lifestyle and Entertainment; other news (The Sunday Times, Fast Times, Special Features, Special Reports) and more.

The Manila Times app is interactive and social. The news items are presented based not only on what is the latest, but also on the reading habits of the readers and their friends. If an article is trending on Facebook or Twitter, the reader can find those feeds right next to the news article. They can also add their own reviews and comments for each new article, discuss and debate with their friends. The readers using the apps will also have the opportunity to get reward points, explore relevant offers and deals.

The apps are available for download from the following links:

Apple iOS Appstore: https://itunes.apple.com/ph/app/the-manila-times/id1156459836?mt=8

Android Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.apptarix.android.manila_tango.mobile&hl=en