‘The Manila Times’ recognized Most Outstanding Publication by Gawad Amerika

Hard work, perseverance, sacrifice, continuous learning, passion, love for work and a firm resolve to abide by what is true and what is right—these are the characteristics seen in the men and women behind The Manila Times, the oldest newspaper in the Philippines, which made it the unanimous choice as “Most Outstanding Publication in the Field of Credibility and Integrity” by the California-based Gawad Amerika Foundation.

The Manila Times was heralded as the “Most Trusted Newspaper” even by the Filipino community in the West Coast.

Present to accept the recognition at a glitzy awards ceremony at the Celebrity Center of Hollywood in early December was no less than The Manila Times Chairman Emeritus Dr. Dante Arevalo Ang.

Founded by community leader Charles Simbulan, who sits as Chairman of the Board, Gawad Amerika started in 1996 as a civic organization with the primary purpose to help and cultivate the skills of Filipino-American achievers who lack the necessary resources to follow their dreams. It has since expanded to recognize the contribution of Filipinos around the world in various fields.

Other Gawad Amerika awardees for the year 2016 included Representative Imelda Marcos of Ilocos, Lifetime Achievement Award; Philippine Youth Commission Chairman Aiza Seguerra, Lakandula Award; John Arcilla, Most Outstanding Filipino in the Field of Theatrical Performance; Allen Dizon, Most Outstanding Filipino in the Field of Thespian Performance on TV and Movies; Regine Tolentino, Most Outstanding Filipino in the Field of Rhythmical And Sensual Dance; Kathelyn Dupaya, Most Outstanding Filipino in the Field of Leadership and Service to Fellow OFWs; Joel Cruz, Most Outstanding Filipino in the Field Of Entrepreneurship and Franchising; Emma Cordero, Most Outstanding Filipino in the Field of Universal Beauty (Woman Of The Universe); Baby Go of BG International, Most Outstanding Filipino in the Field of Independent and Aesthetic Productions; and Glenn Pascual, Most Outstanding Filipino in the Field of Medicine And Pharmaceuticals.

JOEY SARMIENTO