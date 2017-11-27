Manila Times reporter denies telling Sereno complainant that SC justice is source of story

A MANILA Times senior reporter denied that he told lawyer Larry Gadon that one of the Supreme Court justices was his source in a story he wrote about Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, which became the basis of Gadon’s impeachment complaint against her.

“I have never revealed to anyone my sources. I deny De Castro was my source,” Jomar Canlas testified before the Committee on Justice of the House of Representatives on Monday, referring to Associate Justice Teresita de Castro.

The committee summoned the Times reporter after lawyer Larry Gadon told the panel, headed by Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali, in a previous hearing that the article on June 4, 2013 by Canlas on the alleged falsification of a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) that halted the Commission on Elections (Comelec) from further proclaiming party-list poll winners formed part of his evidence against the Chief Justice.

Asked about Canlas’ denial, Gadon said: “I cannot remember now it was Canlas who intimated it to me. He may have intimated it to me,” Gadon said.

Gadon said that because there were a lot of people giving him information on the issue, he could not remember who had exactly divulged the information to him.

Gadon said, however, that this did not change the fact that there was an article on the TRO, and that Associate Justice de Castro would testify to the contents of the order. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA