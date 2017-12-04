Manila Times reporter in Sereno impeachment gets death threats

The Manila Times’ senior reporter Jomar Canlas has been a target of death threats, after he testified at the House of Representatives during the impeachment proceedings against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

In a statement to Chief Superintendent Joel Coronel on Monday, Canlas said he started receiving text messages from an unkown number saying:

“P******** mo jomar canlas, 3 kmi ang papatay syo, marami ka na kasalanan sa amin, magbilin ka na sa asawa mo at anak mo, bago ka mamatay. Hdi to pananakot, ds time talagang patay ka jomar.” (Son of a b****, Jomar Canlas. The three of us will kill you. You owe us a lot. Tell your family first before you die. We are not scaring you, because you’ll be dead.)

Canlas said he believed that these death threats may be connected to his testimony at the House on November 26 when he debunked a claim by complainant Larry Gadon in which Canlas revealed to him that Associate Justice Teresita de Castro was the source of his story which the lawyer used as part of his evidence against Sereno.

Canlas said that he never revealed who his sources were, while standing by his story.

In a separate testimony before the House, de Castro also denied giving any information or Supreme Court documents to Canlas.

When confronted with Canlas’ statement, Gadon admitted that he could not remember if it was Canlas or someone else who “intimated” the information to him.

Canlas story that was published at The Times on June 4, 2013 quoted a reliable source as saying that Sereno tampered with a temporary restraining order (TRO), which stopped the Commission on Elections (Comelec) from proclaiming partylist election winners.

Aside from the Manila police, Canlas will also seek the help of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

The impeachment proceedings against Sereno will resume on Tuesday.

Sereno is accused of culpable violation of the Constitution, betrayal of public trust, and corruption. ARIC JOHN SY CUA