Manila tops DSWD ‘shame list’ for unliquidated funds

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) named Manila as No. 1 among the 10 local government units (LGUs) that failed to submit liquidation reports from its daycare supplementary feeding program (SFP). Manila has a balance in millions of P47.480; Cebu – P23.432; Iligan City – P20.502; Taguig City – P17.639; and Cagayan de Oro City – P16.938. Also on the list are Puerto Princesa with P11.632 million; Ayungon, Negros Oriental – P10.992; Iloilo – P9.982; and Zamboanga City – P8.565. The DSWD’s SFP feeding program provides a child a P15 hot meal per day for 120 days. The program aims to serve around 1.7 million children between two and four years old in Supervised Neighborhood Play and Child Development Centers (CDCs); five-year-old children not enrolled in preschools; and five- to 12-year- old malnourished children outside CDCs. DSWD Officer-in-Charge Emmanuel Leyco said the LGUs have failed to submit their liquidation reports for the past six years.

