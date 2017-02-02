Manila traffic chief faces extortion raps

A Vendor in Divisoria on Thursday filed extortion complaint against the head of the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB), saying Dennis Alcoreza and his men have been extorting P100 daily from 6,000 night vendors. In a 2-page affidavit, Magnolia Balana Geraldino of Tondo, Manila who is a vegetable vendor for 24 years along Ilaya Street filed robbery through extortion complaint before the General Assignment Section of Manila Police District. Also named respondent was Raffy Alejandro, husband of Barangay 293, Zone 28 (Binondo area) Chairman Marissa Alejandro. “A certain Jun and Oday every night direct me to collect P100 per table since July 2016 after the street vending was reorganized,” the self-confessed collector said in Filipino. She urged Mayor Joseph Estrada to investigate and stop the extortion activities of Alcoreza and his men. However, Alcoreza denied the allegations, saying a syndicate, not his men, are behind the illegal collection of fees. A sources of The Manila Times said, not less than P20-million per month is being collected from Divisoria night market vendors by Alcoreza’s men who demand P15,000 goodwill money from every new-comer vendor.