Manila traffic enforcers to wear body cameras

Starting this year, traffic enforcers of the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) will wear body cameras while on duty. Mayor Joseph Estrada said the use of body cameras will help reduce misconduct among MTPB enforcers such as extortion and “under-the-table” settlements during apprehension of traffic violators. Usually worn on the front of a shirt, a body-worn camera is a video recording system that is typically utilized by law enforcement personnel to record their interactions with the public or gather video evidence at crime scenes, Such camera has been known to increase both the officer’s and citizen’s accountabilities. Last November 28, Estrada terminated the job contracts of 690 MTPB members after numerous complaints from motorists for alleged extortion activities. MTPB chief Dennis Alcoreza said the body cameras will also protect the traffic enforcers against unscrupulous motorists.