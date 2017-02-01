Manila tryouts fruitful, according to LVPI

Larong Volleyball ng Pilipinas Inc. (LVPI) President Joey Romasanta was satisfied with the turnout of the Manila leg tryout for the national team that will see action in the Southeast Asian Games on Tuesday but hopes to see more potential talents in the Visayas and Mindanao leg.

Despite the declining attendance in the first three days of the tryout, Romasanta believed that it was a fruitful one especially for the coaches.

From 37 players who attended the first day, there were only 28 hopefuls who showed up in the final day of the tryout held at the Arellano University Law School gym in Taft, Manila.

Women’s national team head coach Francis Vicente said the series of tryouts will give them opportunity to gauge and evaluate the players.

“It was a different kind of tryouts. It’s not a tryout that you just play. We were also able to evaluate the players physically and psychologically,” said Vicente in an interview.

But Vicente said that he is still searching for the right players, the reason why he is not yet closing his doors to other aspirants.

Present in the first three days of the tryout were Jovelyn Gonzaga, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Ivy Perez, Jen Reyes Aby Maraño, Rhea Dimaculangan, Denden Lazaro, Maika Ortiz and Lourdes Clemente.

Those who attended the tryout twice were Rachel Daquis, Bang Pineda, Myla Pablo, Elaine Kasilag and Honey Royce Tubino, Kathy Bersola, Cherry Rondina, Ria Meneses, and Shaya Adorador.

Michele Gumabao, Mika Reyes, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Frances Molina and Janine Marciano showed up once in the workout.

To show their commitment to play for the national team, Cha Cruz, Ara Galang and EJ Laure were there but they did not participate in physical activities due to minor injuries.

LVPI Vice President Peter Cayco, on the other hand, is arranging another tryout in Manila for those who missed it.

“I already talked with coach Francis [Vicente], we agreed that for those who expressed their desire to tryout, we’ll arrange a tryout for them at a different date. Even the school officials are appealing to me,” Cayco said.

The LVPI officials hope that Alyssa Valdez will join the tryouts this month either in Cebu or Davao.

“We are hoping that Alyssa will make it in the other leg of the tryouts,” Cayco said.