Manila village head survives ambush

A village chairman in Port Area, Manila who had just attended an event hosted by Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada was ambushed by four men on two motorcycles Wednesday night at the corner of Roxas Blvd. and Quirino Avenue.

Kristo Hispano, 37, sustained five gunshot wounds but survived.

Two police officers — Anthony Abobo and Napjoh Velasco of the Regional Public Safety Batallion-National Capital Region Police Office – witnessed the ambush.

Hispano, who was attacked at 9:45 p.m., managed to drive himself to the Pasay Police Station at the Cultural Center of the Philippines. Police officers brought him to San Juan de Dios Hospital.

The victim was transferred to Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center where he is under tight watch.

Hispano had just attended an event at the Manila Hotel where Estrada recognized village chiefs who did well in the war against illegal drugs.

Malate Police Station 9 commander Supt. Rogelio Ramos said investigators are trying to determine if the ambush was connected to the June 20 attack on retired Philippine Marines Master Sergeant Jugie Lim Umandac, 59.

“Our police probers are considering that angle. We are investigating the incident carefully,” Ramos said.

After Umandac was killed, Hispano, chairman of Barangay 649 Zone 88 and resident of Block 17 A No.01 Bagong Lupa, Baseco, Port Area, Manila, became a suspect because the former had declared that he would challenge the latter in the barangay polls in October.

Umandac was ambushed on June 20 along Bonifacio Drive in Intramuros, Manila. He sustained four gunshot wounds.