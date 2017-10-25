It’s Manila vs. Visayas at ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’

The re-birth of the country’s iconic singing search “Tawag ng Tanghalan” on ABS-CBN noontime program “It’s Showtime” is close to finding a new champion on its second year as the week continues to see singers from Metro Manila and Visayas battle it out in the semi-finals.

Four out of the five contestants all hail from Metro Manila, namely Anton Antenorcruz, whose vocal range is just as powerful as his perseverance; 57-year-old John Raymundo for whom age is just a number and music his life; Mark Michael Garcia, the dancer-turned-singer; and Rico Garcia, who draws inspiration from his family.

The lone lady among the semi-finalists is also the only one from Visayas, a dutiful daughter named Remy Luntayao who hopes to win the contest to be able to better care for her mom, who is suffering from a kidney disease.

Their back stories all interesting, it is of course their singing capabilities that will still see them through this crucial week. Whoever wins in tomorrow’s episode will proceed to the semifinals, and, with luck, follow in the footsteps of Tawag ng Tanghalan winner Noven Belleza, and even the likes of Nora Aunor whose career began in this very competition.