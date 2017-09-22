Manila Water, AC Energy ink supply deal

EAST Zone concessionaire Manila Water Co., Inc. and AC Energy Holdings Inc., the business unit of listed Ayala Corp. in the power sector, recently signed a retail electricity supply agreement.

Under the accord, AC Energy will provide two-year power supply to five pumping stations of Manila Water currently enrolled under the Retail Competition and Open Access (RCOA).

With an aggregate demand of 8.5 megawatts (MW), the facilities include Balara Pumping Station, San Juan Pumping Station, Kingsville Pumping Station, Siruna Pumping Station, and Fort Bonifacio Pumping Station.

Ferdinand Dela Cruz, Manila Water president and chief executive officer, said the deal would ensure continuous power supply so that they can run their facilities efficiently and serve their customers well. It would also enable its customers to benefit from lower electricity cost.

AC Energy Retail Head Miguel de Jesus said the partnership signifies their contribution to Manila Water’s push to double its commitment to provide better service to the communities they serve.

Incorporated in 1997, Manila Water holds the exclusive right to supply water and used water services to the eastern side of Metro Manila via a concession agreement with the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System in 1997.

It provides water treatment, water distribution, sewerage, and sanitation services to over 6 million people in the east zone, encompassing 23 cities and municipalities, and has three water facilities: the Angat Dam and the Ipo Dam in Bulacan, and the La Mesa Dam in Quezon City.

AC Energy has been bolstering its customer portfolio since it secured a retail electricity supply license from the Energy Regulatory Commission in 2016. It currently has seven thermal, wind, and solar assets: the 604MW GNPower Mariveles and 668MW GNPower Dinginin in Bataan; 244MW South Luzon Thermal Energy in Batangas; 552MW GNPower Kausawagan in Lanao del Norte; 81MW North Luzon Renewables and 52MW NorthWind Power in Ilocos Norte; and 18MW Montesol in Bais, Negros Oriental.

AC Energy, established in 2011, is part of the Energy and Infrastructure Group of Ayala Corp.

Shares of Manila Water closed slightly lower at P30.70 each on Thursday.