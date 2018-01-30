Manila Water bags Ilagan contract

AYALA-LED Manila Water Co., Inc. said on Monday that it had clinched a project to develop and manage a water supply system for Ilagan City, Isabela.

The City of Ilagan Water District (CIWD) awarded to Manila Water and its wholly owned subsidiary, Manila Water Philippine Ventures, Inc. (MWPV), a contract for a joint venture project in the city.

It entails the development, financing, operation, and management of a raw water source, provision of bulk water supply with system expansion, and the development of septage management.

Manila Water told the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) that upon completing the requirements stipulated in the contract, the consortium and the CIWD will enter into a joint venture agreement (JVA) to establish a corporation that will undertake the project.

“Consequently, the joint venture corporation will enter into a Bulk Water Sales and Purchase Agreement and Septage Management Agreement with the CIWD,” the water company said.

The estimated capital expenditure for the bulk water project is more than P600 million, while the septage management component will have a capital expenditure program of almost P200 million.

The bulk water facilities, expected to be completed and operational by 2020, will supply treated bulk water to the CIWD of up to 30 million liters per day. The septage management component will become operational by 2021.

Manila Water is in the business of providing water, sewerage and sanitation, distribution services, pipeworks, and management services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

It holds the exclusive rights to provide water and used water services to the east zone of the franchise area of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) pursuant to the concession agreement signed on February 21, 1997.