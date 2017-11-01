Manila Water breaks ground on reservoir project

AYALA-LED Manila Water Co. Inc. recently broke ground on a 50-cubic meter emergency reservoir project in Barangay Sto. Rosario-Kanluran in Pateros in Metro Manila.

Manila Water said the underground reservoir was “intended to serve as a potable water source in evacuation centers in the aftermath of disasters and calamities.”

“The emergency reservoirs are designed to provide 5,000 evacuees with potable water up to three (3) days, within which the rehabilitation of damaged water lines are expected to be completed,” it added.

The East Zone concessionaire will also install reservoirs at Pateros Elementary School in Brgy. San Pedro and Masikap covered court in Brgy. Sta. Ana.

It intends to construct these emergency reservoirs in 22 cities and municipalities within Metro Manila’s East Zone and Rizal to ensure water service reliability even during times of calamities including earthquakes and flooding.

Manila Water is in the business of providing water, sewerage and sanitation, distribution services, pipeworks, and management services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. It was joint venture among Ayala Corp. United Utilities Pacific Holdings, BV and Mitsubishi Corporation until it became a unit of Ayala in 2010.

Shares of Manila Water closed up P0.40 at P31.00 each on Monday.