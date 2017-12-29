Manila Water builds emergency reservoir

AYALA-LED Manila Water Co. Inc. has broken ground on a 100 cubic-meter underground reservoir project in Barangay San Roque in Cainta, Rizal, which will provide water to evacuation centers once it is completed.

Manila Water said on Thursday that it was building emergency reservoirs to provide a three-day potable water source for 5,000 evacuees in evacuation centers, including the Cainta Elementary School, in the aftermath of disasters.

Aside from the two emergency reservoirs that will be built in Cainta, the listed water company will also construct a 50 cubic-meter reservoir at the Francisco P. Felix Memorial National High School in Barangay Sto. Domingo.

“We welcome the construction of these water reservoirs in evacuation areas as this would be a great help in facilitating the needs of evacuees in times of calamities especially in the event that water lines will be damaged and water tankers will not be available,” Cainta Mayor Johnielle Keith Nieto said during the groundbreaking ceremony.

The firm also intends to build emergency reservoirs in 22 cities and municipalities within Metro Manila’s East Zone and in Rizal in its commitment to assure water service reliability even in times of calamities such as earthquakes and floods.

In October, it inaugurated a 50-cubic meter underground reservoir in Barangay Sto. Rosario-Kanluran in the municipality of Pateros in Metro Manila.

Incorporated in 1997, Manila Water is in the business of providing water, sewerage and sanitation, distribution services, pipeworks, and management services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Manila Water unit Boracay Island Water Co. Inc. earlier secured a P2.4-billion loan from the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) to finance its capital expenditures to fulfill its service obligations on the island.