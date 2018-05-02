Manila Water clinches 25-yr deal

AYALA-LED Manila Water Co., Inc. said on Wednesday it has clinched the 25-year contract to improve the water supply system of Bulakan, Bulacan at a cost of over P400 million.

The consortium of Manila Water and its wholly owned unit Manila Water Ventures, Inc. (MWPV) received from the Bulacan Water District (BWD) a notice of award for the “design, construction, rehabilitation, maintenance, operation, financing, expansion and management of the water supply system and sanitation facilities of the BWD” in the municipality.

The parties will create a joint venture company to implement the 25-year project with an estimated capital expenditure (capex) of over P400 million, Manila Water informed the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

The undertaking, projected to deliver a billed volume of 16 million liters a day, can serve the airport which San Miguel Corp. has proposed to construct in the municipality.

Earlier, the listed water firm clinched the same contract to improve the water supply system of Balagtas in Bulacan.

Balagtas Water district awarded the project to the Manila Water consortium and MWPV which covers water supply and sanitation services of the municipality.

The 25-year contract also has a capex of more than P400 million.

Manila Water said it would provide the local bourse with updates on developments regarding the transaction.

Formerly called AAA Water Corp., MWPV is engaged in the business of wastewater processing and maintenance services.

Manila Water is in the business of providing water, sewerage and sanitation, distribution services, pipeworks, and management services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.