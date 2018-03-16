Manila Water closes stake buy in Thai water firm

AYALA-LED Manila Water Co., Inc. has completed the acquisition of a minority stake in a listed water company in Thailand.

Manila Water said on Thursday its subsidiary Manila Water (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (MWT) acquired an 18.72 percent stake, or 311.44 million ordinary shares, in Eastern Water Resources Development and Management Public Co. Ltd. (East Water) for 5.23 billion baht or about P8.6 billion.

The deal comes after fulfillment of the conditions set forth in the share purchase agreement (SPA) between Manila Water and Electricity Generating Public Co. Ltd. (EGCO), owner of the 18.72 percent stake in East Water, in February.

“Acquisition of the shares is confirmed to have taken place after close of Thailand Stock Market on March 14, 2018,” Manila Water said.

Also, Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce confirmed the appointment of Virgilio Rivera Jr., Manila Water’s chief operating officer for new business operations and MWT’s chairman, as one of East Water’s board members.

Manila Water told the local bourse that earnings contribution from East Water will immediately be recognized in its financial book, reflecting the terms and conditions fulfilled in this transaction.

The acquisition is in line with Manila Water’s business strategy as it sees new business opportunities in Thailand and Southeast Asia.

“We are very happy to have quickly closed our acquisition of East Water, effectively cementing our entry into

Thailand. This perfectly aligns with our internationalization strategy, as we place primary focus on Southeast Asia,” Manila Water President and Chief Executive Officer Ferdinand dela Cruz said in a statement.|

East Water is a publicly listed company in Thailand that is engaged in the business of supplying raw and tap water supply services in the eastern region of Thailand. It reported a comprehensive income of 1.23 billion baht (P2.06 billion) in 2017.

Manila Water provides water, sewerage and sanitation, distribution services, pipeworks, and management services to customers in the East Zone of the Greater Manila Area.

Earlier this month, its Indonesian unit PT Manila Water Indonesia (PTMWI) signed a share purchase agreement with PT Triguna Rapindo Mandiri to acquire 4,478 shares in PT Sarana Tirta Ungaran (STU), a bulk water supplier in that country.