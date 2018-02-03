Manila Water deploys new fleet of tankers, trucks

Ayala-led Manila Water Company Inc. said yesterday it beefed up its fleet of water tankers and desludging trucks, adding a total of 58 units, in a bid to further improve services in its concession area.

Manila Water said of the 58 units, 33 are desludging trucks meant to accelerate the cleaning of customers’ septic tanks within the concession area.

The company said access to narrow streets and congested communities is now possible with the deployment of smaller five cubic-meter and two cubic-meter capacity desludging trucks.

The additional 25 water tankers, on the other hand, will allow the company to augment water supply to communities and evacuation areas in times of disaster and calamities and when needed during emergency water service interruptions.

“The additional fleet units translate to increased operational efficiency and business resiliency,” said Manila Water Group Director for Corporate Operations Thomas Mattison.

Manila Water currently serves more than 6.3 million customers in the eastern portion of Metro Manila that covers 23 cities and municipalities including Makati, Marikina, Pateros, Taguig, San Juan, Mandaluyong, parts of Quezon City and Manila.

The company also provides water services to the province of Rizal.