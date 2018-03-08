Manila Water expands presence in Indonesia

AYALA-LED Manila Water Co., Inc. has acquired 20 percent of the outstanding capital stock of a bulk water supplier in Indonesia, expanding its presence in the Asian country.

In a disclosure, Manila Water said on Wednesday its Indonesian unit PT Manila Water Indonesia (PTMWI) had signed a share purchase agreement with PT Triguna Rapindo Mandiri to acquire 4,478 shares of PT Sarana Tirta Ungaran (STU).

Manila Water said the total cost of the acquisition was 10 billion Indonesian rupiah, or close to P40 million, which was paid through internally generated funds.

“[T]his acquisition expands our footprint in Indonesia, after the successful completion of our showcase leakage reduction project in Bandung in 2017. This clearly demonstrates our continued interest in the Indonesian market, and provides an opportunity to further strengthen our growth platform and harness the vast potential for synergies with the ASEAN region,” Manila Water Asia Pacific President Perry Rivera said in a statement.

PT STU is a bulk water supply company in Indonesia which services PDAM Kabupaten Semarang, a regency in Central Java, under a 27-year build-operate-and-transfer (BOT) bulk water supply contract which commenced in 2004.

The company also serves industrial customers in Bawen in the Ungaran area of Semarang Regency, Central Java Province, with a capacity of 21.5 million liters per day. Its customers include PT APAC Inti Corpora, a 100-hectare textile and garment manufacturing company.

Manila Water provides water, sewerage and sanitation, distribution services, pipeworks, and management services to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the East Zone of the Greater Manila Area.

Prior to the transaction, Manila Water has completed pilot projects in Bandung, Indonesia for a non-revenue water reduction program, as well as in Yangon, Myanmar for leakage reduction.