Manila Water inks deal with Calasiao Water

AYALA-LED Manila Water Co., Inc. has formalized its partnership with Calasiao Water District (CWD) for a project to improve water supply in the municipality of Calasiao in Pangasinan.

Advertisements

Manila Water informed the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on Monday that Calasiao Water Co. and CWD have signed and executed a concession agreement “for the design, construction, rehabilitation, operation, maintenance, financing, expansion, and management of the water supply system” in the municipality.

The deal is for a period of 25 years from its commencement date.

In June, the publicly listed firm informed the local bourse it signed a joint venture agreement with CWD, governing the relationship of the two parties.

The JV, expected to serve over 95,000 people of 24 barangays, will work on the rehabilitation of the existing water system in the water district. It will prioritize improvement of the water facilities in the barangays of Ambuetel, Doyong, Lumbang, and Nagsaing.

Calasiao Water is a joint venture between Manila Water and CWD, with Manila Water holding 90 percent and CWD holding 10 percent of the outstanding capital stock.

Manila Water bagged the Calasiao project in December last year.

The company is in the business of providing water, sewerage and sanitation, distribution services, pipeworks, and management services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. It holds the exclusive rights to provide water and used water services to the east zone of the franchise area of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS).

Manila Water also has a joint venture with the Obando Water District to enhance water and sanitation services in the municipality of Obando in Bulacan.

Shares of Manila Water fell 2.68 percent to close at P30.90 on Monday.