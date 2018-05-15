Manila Water secures P5-B loan from PNB

Manila Water Co. Inc. has signed a 10-year, term loan facility worth P5 billion with the Philippine National Bank (PNB).

In a recent disclosure, the Ayala-led company said the loan would finance its general corporate requirements and capital investment program in the East Zone, as well as refinance existing concessionaire loans.

The zone covers the cities of Makati, Mandaluyong, Marikina, Pasig, Pateros, San Juan, and Taguig; most parts of Quezon City; portions of Manila; and Rizal province.

This loan came after Manila Water bagged several projects in the first quarter of 2018.

The consortium it formed with wholly owned subsidiary Manila Water Ventures Inc. won in January the contract to develop, finance, operate, and manage a bulk water project, as well as assume septage management in Isabela province’s Ilagan City.

The project has an estimated capital expenditure of more than P600 million; the septage management, almost P200 million.

Manila Water also clinched 25-year contracts to improve the water supply system of Bulacan’s Balagtas town and of Bulakan municipality in April and earlier this month, respectively. Each has a capex of more than P400 million.

In its quarterly report, Manila Water said its subsidiary Clark Water Corp. availed itself in January a P100-million short-term loan with the Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) to finance its working capital requirement. Principal payment is set for July 16.

Manila Water (Thailand) Co. Ltd. (MWTC), meanwhile, signed a one-year term facility agreement worth 5.3 billion baht (P8.7 billion) with Mizuho Bank Ltd.’s Bangkok branch to finance the former’s acquisition of Electricity Generating Public Co. Ltd.’s (EGCO) 18.72-percent share in Eastern Water Resources Development and Management Public Co. Ltd.

Manila Water and EGCO signed an agreement on this in February.