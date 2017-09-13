Manila welcomes H&M Beauty

Global Swedish clothing brand H&M is bringing its new range of beauty products to the Philippines this month, and held a sneak preview for select members of the press and celebrities including Bela Padilla and Bianca King.

The much-anticipated launch includes a comprehensive selection of makeup, as well as bodycare, haircare, and beauty tools. Fashion, of course, is very much at the core of the makeup line, and will therefore cover all the latest trends as well as classic beauty looks.

H&M executives told The Manila Times that the products will be available in select Philippine stores this month, launching first at the brand’s flagship store at SM Mega Fashion Hall on September 15.

“We are excited to finally bring this concept to our Filipino shoppers. At H&M, we are proud to offer fashion and quality at the best price, in a sustainable way. This includes fashion for all with our ladies, kids, mens as well as sportswear and lingerie departments; fashion for your home with H&M Home; and now fashion for your face and body with H&M Beauty!

“This is a complete range with everything in it to create any look imaginable with colors and textures for a classic, natural or a high fashion aesthetic while maintaining affordability,” said Fredrik Famm, country manager for Southeast Asia.

”Makeup is a way to show personal style, and at these new dedicated beauty areas in select H&M stores, there will be endless possibilities. Expect hundreds of choices for eyes, lips and nails, as well as cleverly curated palettes of colors and textures that work together. All skin tones are catered to with a full range of base and concealer shades,” he added.

Going beyond makeup, previewed too were fragrances, bodycare, and hair styling products, plus a complete selection of makeup brushes and beauty tools.

“We also have beautifully designed makeup and toiletry bags, and a full range of hair brushes. Two subsidiary collections are also available: a premium bodycare line and a ‘Conscious’ range of Ecocert-approved sustainable products,” Famm continued.

The arrival of this extensive range of beautifully packaged makeup products is perfectly timed the Philippines will coincide with H&M’s Autumn season, highlighting glowing skin, strong jewel colors, statement lip colors and ultra-glossy bold nails as key trends.

“We’re excited that we can provide the colors, textures and tools to be as creative as possible with makeup. Jeweled shades such as sapphire blue and amethyst lilac are having a moment. Neutral tones can make a statement too. Grey is a big colour this autumn as well as the browns and nudes we love,” concluded Sara Wallander, concept designer at H&M Beauty.