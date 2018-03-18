Manila welcomes Islamic Women’s Art exhibit

Iran has one of the richest cultural traditions in world history, with artifacts dating as far back as 3,000 years ago. Over the past decades, Iran has distinguished itself as being one of the most prolific countries for contemporary art in the region.

In celebration of International Women’s Month this March, the Cultural Section of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in cooperation with Philippine Women’s University, held an exhibit on Islamic Women’s Art.

This showcase featured works of notable female artists that exemplify Iran’s traditional arts: carpet-weaving by Zahra Kamani, miniatures and illumination by Maryam Teymouri, calligraphy by Dr. Tandis Taghavi, wood inlaying and latticing by Maryam Faraji, and sculptures in stone and wood by Marzieh Mehrabani Pazhuh, with Iran Saraii and Bahareh Kashfi serving as delegation leaders.

The exhibit was showcased at Binhi ng Kalayaan Garden on March 11 and March 14 at the Philippine Women’s University (PWU) campus in Taft Avenue, Manila.

PWU Board of Trustees member Dr. Patricia Araneta graced the occasion with her presence, and offered her insights on Islamic art and its relationship with the Divine. After a short exchange with the guest artists, the Cultural Counselor of the Embassy of Iran, Mohammad Jafarimalak, formally opened the exhibit doors of the Noel B. Benitez Hall to the public. At the display, the audience was allowed to engage with the artists in round-table discussions and workshops.

It is the mission of the Cultural Section of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to showcase their national heritage through programs which aimed to promote culture, tradition, and exchanges with other nations, especially that of Iran and the Philippines.

