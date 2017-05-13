Sunday, May 14, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»Manila Youth, PUP pace national tilt
    SOFTBALL

    Manila Youth, PUP pace national tilt

    0
    on Sports

    Manila Youth, composed of a select crew of players from all over the country, trounced defending champion University of the Philippines, 6-3, while Polytechnic University of the Philippines rallied to edge Rizal Technological U, 8-7, in the opener of the Cebuana Lhuillier-ASAPHIL National Softball Intercollegiate Championships at the Sto. Niño Ballpark in Marikina City on Saturday.

    Team Cabuyao’s Jerome Tenorio (second from right) holds his trophies as he poses with (from left) ASAPHIL operations manager Jun Veloso, ASAPHIL vice president for Luzon Eufracio dela Cruz and Marikina Sports Center administrator Dr. Angelito Llabres after bagging the tournament best hitter, best slugger and most RBIs awards in the ASAPHIL-Cebuana Lhuillier 18-and-under Men’s Fast Pitch softball tournament at the Sto. Niño Ballpark in Marikina City Friday. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

    The Manila Youth batters came out of a scoreless first two innings with a four-run binge in the third with Christine Bautista scoring on a two-run homerun followed by RBIs from Krishia Cantor and Shaina Camacho.

    Nichole Padasas sustained the guest team’s charge on top of the fourth, producing another two-run homer then Manila Youth withstood UP’s fightback, aided by a couple of pitching errors, with hurler Alma Tauli finishing off their rivals with superb throws.

    “We just wrapped a softball tournament (Men’s 18-Under) and now we’re on to another. ASAPHIL is committed to discovering and developing more Filipino softball stars through a series of tournaments. This intercollegiate series promises a different level of competition so we can expect some outstanding matches among some of the country’s budding softball players,” said Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines and Cebuana Lhuillier president Jean Henri-Lhuillier.

    The event, which drew five of the top universities in Metro Manila, including Adamson U, serves as part of the Manila Youth’s buildup for various international tournaments.

    Earlier, PUP pulled through in a fierce duel with RTU, snaring the 8-7 win on a catching error in a big start to the weeklong competition organized and sanctioned by ASAPHIL.

    Share.

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.