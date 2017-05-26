Manila’s style-setters lead backstage-to-runway show

Manila’s style-setters and fashionphiles joined forces in the third installment of TRESemmé Runway Ready, a backstage-to-runway show featuring celebrated Filipino fashion designers.

Mark Bumgarner, Ivarluski Aseron and Jerome Lorico collaborated with leading hair professionals Lourd Ramos, Victor Ortega, and Henri Calayag to create a complete look that interprets the latest hair and fashion trends.

Bumgarner took modern elegance to a whole new level with his muse Sarah Lahbati. The designer presented softly structured ensembles in red and nudes with his signature feminine touch.

Meanwhile, known for his geometric and architectural designs, Ivarluski Aseron brought his “city sleek” vision to life with striking black pieces worn by style star Martine Cajucom.

Finally, designer Jerome Lorico created stunning textured metallic ensembles in a futuristic palette of silver, platinum and black with his equally fierce muse Joey Mead-King.

As expected, the event was highly anticipated by fashion aficionados who wanted to witness the season’s hottest trends up close, meet gorgeous TREsetters, and experience an exciting collaboration.