Manila’s top four makeup trends

When one searches for makeup trends in 2018, they are generally based off fashion runways abroad. I saw looks featuring blunt-edged eyeliner instead of the cat-eye flick, blue eyeshadow, glitter and gems around the eyes, and a lot of other high-fashion looks. Pretty to look at and interesting in making statements, but not necessarily wearable for everyday.

Locally, my observation has been that the hair and makeup looks lean towards more at ease, effortless ones. Skin care is a must and is the major highlight of any look. Blame it on our proximity to Korea, or the Filipinos’ penchant for watching K-Dramas, but the current trend in Manila is very much influenced by this — with a few adjustments because our features are different. (Not everything that looks good on others will translate well to you, after all.)

Thus far, 2018 in Manila has brought focus on the following trends.

People are paying more attention to skin care this year. After all, prevention rather than cure is still best. The ideal canvas for great makeup is well-hydrated and cared-for skin. That has always been something I’ve believed in and something that was ingrained in me by my mentor, and I am happy that a lot of other people are also learning how to embrace it. Some have even gone so far as to skip foundation entirely, confident in their skin without having to even it out because of an effective skincare routine. Locally a lot of Korean beauty products are available to help everyone achieve naturally glowing skin. My go-to online stores for shopping Korean skincare is http://ph.Althea.kr and http://BeautyMNL.com. In fact, while in Korea I was checking these websites just to make sure I was getting the best price for the products I was about to purchase. Yes, sometimes they are really cheaper online.

Apart from just looking great, a skin care routine provides meditative relaxation for the busy-bee. It helps one to deal with daily stresses from work and commute and just general existence.

* * *

Bold natural brows

This year is about more natural-looking brows where you actually see the hair strands instead of having a drawn in look to it, like Instragram brows. Micro-blading has recently given hope back to people with sparse eyebrows. Eyebrow Mascaras with fibers that help build up brow hairs are also more prevalent now than products with a harsher finish used to fill your arches in. Some great eyebrow mascara products that help build up brow hairs are Glossier’s Boy Brow, and Maybelline’s Brow Precise Fiber Volumizer.

* * *

Glow

Although I am not a personal fan of strobing and loading up on highlighter (I think the trend is unforgiving on those with oily skin and round faces.) it is not going away anytime soon. I might as well embrace it. The golden glow is not going away any time soon.

Instead of harsh contouring, the focus is more on highlighting the higher planes of the face like cheeks and the bridge of the nose. Find a way to pull this look off without the threat of looking oily after a few hours by choosing the right highlighter. If you already have oily skin, stay away from liquid highlighters and use powder ones instead that have a soft glow instead of a glittery sheen to it.

Highly recommended powder highlighters are from Becca and Hourglass. Both items can be found on online stores or http://www.Sephora.ph. Locally, I find the trio of contour, blush and highlight from BLK Cosmetics also commendable. The palette is great for everyday wear and the shades are very easy to work with. It’s my current go-to for personal use. Find that product online at http://www.BLKCosmetics.com.ph.

* * *

Lip stain

If last year was all about painted on lips, this year we see more lip products that provide color to your lips but still remain looking natural. These are the lip products that sort of seep into your lips rather than just sit on them. Glossier’s Generation G and Peripera Ink Airy Velvet offers this kind of look, but they can only be found online with resellers. Tinted balms from Burt’s Bee’s and Human Nature at Beauty Bar also give the same look. To mimic this with your usual lipstick, just dab it on instead of swiping for a sheer layer. Top off with a bit of gloss or balm for a soft, kissable finish.

* * *

