Manilyn Reynes through the years as Kapuso

Cebuana singer-actress Manilyn Reynes was just 10 years old when she was brought to Manila to sing atop a table for Regal Films producer Lily Monteverde. Impressed, Monteverde contracted her and debuted in “To Mama With Love.” The following year, Reynes got her first acting trophy as Best Child Actress for her role as epileptic child in the movie “Minsan May Isang Ina.” Her first foray into television was with GMA Network.

“Actually yung first show na sinalihan ko nung 10 years old ako ay sa GMA. From that time on, every now and then, may show ako hanggang sa nag-‘That’s Entertainment’ ako, and the rest is history,” she said during the renewal of her exclusive contract with the broadcast company on May 18.

Reynes is currently part of the award-winning family sitcom “Pepito Manaloto” and the top-rating primetime series “Meant To Be.” She has been part of numerous GMA programs including “Bakekang,” “Mga Kuwento Ni Lola Basyang,” “All My Life,” “First Time,” “Destiny Rose,” and “Once Upon A Kiss.”

Manilyn stated she is happy to continue her journey as a Kapuso which has been her home network for many years, “Kasi po ang Kapuso talagang may puso ‘ika nga. Hindi lang sa kung ano pa man ang tinitingnan ng tao, it’s because it’s true. Kaya nga po sa pagkakataong maging Kapuso ulit, sabi ko, magtatrabaho ako nang buong pagmamahal at buong puso dahil ako ay certified Kapuso.”

Present in the contract signing were GMA Entertainment TV Senior Vice President Lilybeth Rasonable, GMA Senior Assistant Vice President for Business Development Department II Janine Piad-Nacar, Senior Program Manager for ETV Bang Arespacochaga and ETV Program Managers Enri Calaycay and Cecille de Guzman.

Manilyn revealed that she really enjoys playing the role of Amelia “Mamay” Bendiola in Meant To Be and she is very grateful for the netizens and viewers’ overwhelming support since it premiered in January.

“Nakakatuwa talaga yung support at love na ipinapakita ng ating manonood. Nakakaaliw sila pati na rin yung mga tweets at messages na ipinapadala nila. We are so happy dahil hindi lang pampakilig ang ginagawa natin gabi-gabi, kundi may lesson din tayo na naibabahagi tungkol sa pagmamahalan at tungkol sa family,” the diminutive star said.

Meanwhile, Rasonable said that she is very pleased with the new chapter of Manilyn’s career in GMA since she is one of the assets of the network.

“Manilyn started here in GMA. Dito na siya nagdalaga at dito na rin siya nakabuo ng pamilya niya. At hanggang ngayon ay loyal pa rin siya sa GMA. How can you not be happy with that? At si Manilyn kasi, ang gaan katrabaho, napakabait at napakadaling katrabaho bilang artista. So siguro, nadadala rin niya yung gaan sa trabaho and it shows in her work. She is also very versatile. She can do comedy, she can make you cry, and she is a great singer, that’s why her shows are successful,” the network executive shared.