Manimtim heads Adamson University

Fr. Marcelo V. Manimtim, C.M. became the sixth president of Adamson University on Friday.

He took his oath of office before Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Chairperson Patricia Licuanan, committing to embody the three attributes of an Adamsonian—Competence, Character and Charity.

The newly ordained president “assumes the position as a particular challenge in enabling the students to become agents of their own development as active contributors to the growth of the country,” a statement issued by the university said.

Fr. Manimtim finished his AB in Philosophy at Adamson University in 1972. He is the second alumnus of the university to become its president.

He succeeded Fr. Gregorio L. Bañaga, Jr., C.M., who served as the university president from 2003 until 2015.

Adamson University, a Catholic and Vincentian institution, was founded on June 20, 1932.

The investiture was attended by presidents of Baliwag University, Cainta College Rizal, Columban College- Olongapo, Centro Escolar University- Manila, De La Salle University, Far Eastern University- Manila, FEU–Quezon City, Philippine Women’s University- Manila, Philippine Normal University–Manila, San Juan de Dios College, Sta. Isabel College- Manila, St. Paul University- Manila, Southville International School and College–Las Piñas, University of Baguio, University of the East–Manila, and University of Santo Tomas. REICELENE JOY IGNACIO