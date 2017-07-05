It’s up to Manny to continue or not – Arum

Top Rank Promotion head Bob Arum is clueless if Manny Pacquiao will continue to fight after losing his World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight belt to Australian Jeff Horn via a controversial unanimous decision last Sunday at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

“First of all, I do not know if Manny (Pacquiao) is going to fight or not and that’s going to be up to him,” Arum told The Manila Times on Wednesday via overseas call. “We have to find out. If he decides [to fight], then I will talk to him.”

Pacquiao (59-7-2 win-loss-draw record with 38 knockouts) was surprised by the challenge presented by the taller 29-year-old Horn (17-0-1 record with 11 knockouts), who got the nod of the three judges.

While most boxing experts believed that Pacquiao won the fight, Arum said this is the right time for the 38-year-old boxer to decide on his career.

“I’m not going to make any future plans for him (Pacquiao), unless I have a serious talk with Manny whether he is going to continue [or not],” added the veteran promoter, who started promoting the eight-division world champion in 2006.

According to the Pacquiao camp, their contract with Arum has already expired and the fight against Horn was the last one with the Top Rank Promotions.

But Arum said otherwise.

“I don’t have the contract here, so I can’t tell the exact date of the expiration,” he said.

Arum also denied the “cold treatment” issue hurled by one member of the Pacquiao camp on him during the Pacquiao-Horn bout but he refused to elaborate.

Pacquiao, who arrived in General Santos last Monday from Brisbane, Australia, is open for a rematch with Horn but wants to have a say in selecting the referee and the judges.