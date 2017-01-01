Manny Pacquiao gears for showbiz comeback – as producer

Gone are the pseudo-narcissistic days where our “Pambansang Kamao” slash Senator Manny Pacquiao wanted to be the star of each and every film or project he produces, because now he is considering his showbiz comeback for 2017—but only as producer.

We had the chance to chat with this man amid his busy schedule at the grand opening of his kumpare Anthony Taberna’s third branch of Ka Tunying’s Cafe.

Here Manny revealed, “Nag-iisip ako ‘yung gumawa ng pelikula na Christian movie.” Some of his favorite Bible stories include King Jehoshaphat, Daniel and Joseph the Dreamer, “gusto ko kasi magbigay ng mga inspiration sa tao dahil wala na ang mga movie na ‘yan lalo na sa kabataan.”

Manny also mentioned that it is his kids’ time to shine since his son Jimuel is slowly entering the showbiz scene and will go full blast after he finishes school.

As for politics, the boxer-senator just smiled when asked about President Rodrigo Duterte’s statement during his birthday bash earlier in December where the President said that Manny is slated to become the next president after him. Although many took it intriguingly, Manny said that it is still out of his equation. “wala pa sa isipan natin ‘yan dahil para sa atin ay gampanan lang ang trabaho natin.”

Vhong Navarro not pressured to follow engagement bandwagon

Considering that Vhong Navarro’s relationship with her selfless girlfriend Tanya Winona Bautista runs for almost a decade now (eight years), the comedian does not feel the pressure of proposing to her girlfriend real soon.

Vhong was faced with this question by the press after the highly publicized engagement announcements of his colleagues Anne Curtis to Erwann Heussaff and Billy Crawford to Coleen Garcia. “Hindi naman, kaya lang, ang nangyari kasi, may 2017, may 2018 (wedding). Ayoko namang sabayan. Gusto ko ibigay muna sa kanila ‘yung moment.”

Tanya was admired by the public after standing by Vhong even though he got caught in a scandal with Cedric Lee and Deniece Cornejo back in 2014.

They are now going stronger than ever and Tanya understands that with Vhong’s ongoing cases and upcoming movie projects such as Mang Kepweng Returns, a wedding cannot fit in his schedule any time soon.

“Ang dami rin kasing dumating na kaila­ngan asikasuhin muna at alam ni Tanya ‘yun. Gusto ko kapag na bring up na rin ‘yung mga ganung topic, nakaplano na. Hindi pa namin napag-uusapan [about engagement].”

Speaking of Vhong’s movie Mang Kepweng Returns, it is opening in two days, January 4, in cinemas nationwide, same as his birthday.

“Gusto kong ipakita sa mga manonood na kahit marami akong pinagdadaanan sa personal sa buhay, kaya ko pa rin silang pasayahin,” Navarro ended.

Hunk actor’s complicated family tree

We grew up loving him and knowing about his beloved wife, child, family and background, but an info reached In The Know that the hunk actor’s mother which he presents to the public is not his real mother. It is his aunt. His real mother gave birth to him in her teens which forced her to let her sister adopt hunk actor. Hunk actor knew his real roots since before so he maintains a close relationship with both his biological and adoptive mother. Hmmm …

* * *

Until next week! Ta-ta!