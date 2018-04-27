Manny Pacquiao is doing what he does best

Like their mother, former Sarangani Vice Gov. Jinkee Pacquiao, siblings Jimuel, Michael, Princess and Queenie would have want their father, eight-division boxing champion Manny Pacquiao retired as early as two years ago.

Imagine how happy Jinkee and the children when the then 36-year-old winner of 11 world titles in eight weight divisions announced he would finally hang up his fighting trunks right after beating Timothy Bradley for the third time to win back the World Boxing Organization welterweight belt.

That was 2016. Several months later the two-time congressman, now senator, relinquished the crown, only to fight Jessie Vargas and won. Last year, he lost the 147-pound title to Australian Jeff Horn in a controversy-laced unanimous decision. That was his seventh defeat in a 67-fight career spanning 23 years.

Not a few, including 23-year trainer Freddie Roach called for his retirement. He wouldn’t oblige and on July 14, the 2000 “Boxer of the Year” honoree will be climbing the squared jungle anew to challenge World Boxing Association welterweight champ Lucas Matthysse of Argentina for the latter’s diadem.

This time, Jinkee, Jimuel, Michael, Princess and Queenie and, perhaps the four-year-old Baby Israel, the couple’s youngest, wouldn’t anymore mind.

“How do I feel? Kailangan pa bang itanong ‘yan? By this time naman, everybody knows na siguro na ako at mga anak namin, our parents and other relatives who have Manny’s welfare in mind want him to retire a long time ago,” Jinkee told the The Manila Times when asked during the first of the two-city promotional press tour held in Manila last week.

“But what can I do? As we’ve been saying, boxing is Manny’s life, it’s here we get our livelihood, it’s his way of serving people. It’s the best way he knows to make them happy. Win or lose, he makes people enjoy his fights, ‘di ba?” the former beauty queen reasoned out.

“As I have been telling the children nga, let’s just give him that na. Anyway, ilang laban na lang naman ang nalalabi sa career n’ya as a boxer, ibigay na namin sa kanya ‘yun. Let’s understand na lang,” Jinkee explained.

For Jimuel and Michael, their father has been fighting for more than 20 years now and has nothing more to prove. “ I think it’s time for him to really hang his gloves and devote more of his time on us, his family,” Jimuel, the eldest of the brood at 17, for his part said in a statement shared by Michael and sisters Princess and Queenie.

“Yeah, I agree. Dapat na siguro kami magkasama-sama palagi at ‘di gaya nang dati na matagal siyang nawawala kapag nag-e-ensayo at may laban,” Michael, 16, agreed.

“Me, I really miss my Dad na, He’s often out of the country, especially when he has fights,” Princess, now 9, butted in. “Pag wala siya, siyempre malungkot kami lahat.”

Queenie, an American citizen having born in the U.S. in 2008, for her part, said she doesn’t want to see her father injured and hurt each time he goes home after a fight. “I also don’t want to see him hurting inside when he comes back to us, especially when he lost.”

Jimuel though understands.” I know my Dad. Ang kaligayahan nya ay makapagbigay siya ng kasiyahan to as many people as possible. The more people na mapasaya niya, lalo siyang maligaya,” he quipped. “And it is only in boxing where he can make more people happy.”

“If he still wants to fight, I’ll give him one or two more fights before he finally calls it a day”, Jimuel said. “I believe he would love that para sa kahuli-hulihang pagkakataon ay makapagpasaya pa siya ng mas maraming tao.”

“He’ already 39, meaning he has spent half of his life serving his people the only way he knows. Tama na siguro ‘yun. He need to make us happy naman, Our mom, lolas and lolos, titos and titas,” Jimuel pointed out.