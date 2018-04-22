ManU weathers Spurs storm to reach 20th FA Cup final

LONDON: Manchester United weathered an early Tottenham storm to come from behind to win 2-1 and reach a 20th FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

Goals from Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera cancelled out Dele Alli’s opener and ensured that Tottenham’s decade-long wait for a trophy continues.

“We want to win trophies, we have the staff that want to win. We can’t keep doing this,” said Alli. “We can’t throw it away. We have got to improve.”

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino played down the importance of winning his first silverware as a coach to back up four years of undoubted progress at Tottenham beforehand, claiming it “wouldn’t change their lives”.

However, Spurs started like the side determined to make a statement.

Just 11 minutes in Davinson Sanchez’s long ball picked out Christian Eriksen perfectly as Paul Pogba failed to track the Danish midfielder’s run down the right.

And his cross was inch-perfect for Alli to apply the finishing touch for his 13th goal of the season.

“We were dominant from the first minute and it only looked to be going one way,” added Alli. “We let ourselves down, it’s very disappointing.”

In contrast to Spurs’ long wait for silverware, United are into a third final in less than two years under Jose Mourinho having won the League Cup and Europa League last season.

And Herrera hailed the winning mentality instilled by the Portuguese coach.

“We are in another final and we’re getting used to being in finals,” said Herrera as United look ahead to a final against either Chelsea or Southampton. “This club is all about titles and finals.”

