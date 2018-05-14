Manuel lifts Alaska to 3rd straight win 

ANOTHER stellar performance by Vic Manuel powered Alaska to a 110-100 win over TNT KaTropa on Sunday in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo.

The Aces banked on Manuel’s new career-high of 29 points on 12-of-18 shooting from the field plus 12 rebounds to cruise to their third straight triumph for a 3-1 record.

The loss was KaTropa’s first in four games.

TNT and Meralco, with the same records, are now sharing the No. 1 spot.

“Generally, our defense against great PBA guards was great,” said Alaska coach Alex Compton, referring to TNT’s formidable backcourt lineup of Jayson Castro, Terrence Romeo, Jericho Cruz and RR Garcia.

“We were pretty solid defensively against them and we gave them a hard time.”

Import Tony Campbell finished with 23 points and 20 rebounds while Jayvee Casio contributed 10 points.

Calvin Abueva added nine points and nine rebounds also for the Aces.

Castro and Romeo posted 18 and 17 points, respectively, to lead the KaTropa.

Scores:

ALASKA 110 – Manuel 29, Campbell 23, Casio 10, Abueva 9, Banchero 8, Racal 8, Enciso 7, Magat 7, Thoss 5, Teng 4, Baclao 0, Exciminiano 0, Potts 0.

TALK N’ TEXT 100 – Castro 18, Romeo 17, Tyler 16, Rosario 15, Cruz 10, Pogoy 9, Semerad 5, Trollano 5, Reyes 3, Paredes 2, Golla 0, Carey 0, Garcia 0, Saitanan 0.

Quarterscores: 34-26, 59-43, 85-67, 110-100.