Manuel sizzles as Alaska batters Blackwater

Power forward Vic Manuel scored a career-high 27 points as Alaska notched a lopsided 93-74 victory over Blackwater on Sunday in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Antonio Campbell added 23 points and 19 rebounds to help the Aces improve its win-loss record to 1-1 after suffering a 103-109 overtime defeat to Rain or Shine last Friday.

“Credit to coach Leo (Isaac). I don’t know what to say to his team in halftime. They (Blackwater) were absolutely motivated,” said Alaska coach Alex Compton. “I told my players that it’s third quarter and it is huge. This is their chance to build momentum and we got to take care of it.”

“I know we play great in the first half but we can’t turn it over,” added Compton.

Calvin Abueva was scoreless in the game but posted 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks.

Import Jarrid Famous tallied 27 points, 21 rebounds and three blocks to lead the Elite, who stayed winless in three matches.

Scores:

ALASKA 93 – Manuel 27, Campbell 23, Enciso 7, Exciminiano 7, Magat 6, Teng 5, Racal 5, Baclao 4, Abueva 3, Banchero 2, Thoss 2, Casio 2, Galliguez 0.

BLACKWATER 74 – Famous 27, Erram 11, DiGregorio 9, Sumang 9, Belo 5, Sena 4, Marcelo 4, Banal 2, Maliksi 2, Jose 1, Cruz 0, Palma 0, Pinto 0.

Quarter scores: 27-11, 54-29, 66-56, 93-74.