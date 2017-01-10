Manufacturing gains pace in Nov

Growth in industrial output rose in November from a year earlier and from October on the back of an increase in petroleum products, the latest Monthly Integrated Survey of Selected Industries (MISSI) showed.

The volume of production index (VoPI) in November expanded by 14.6 percent, faster than the 4.4 percent posted a year earlier and the revised 11.3 percent in October, based on data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Tuesday.

The value of production index (VaPI) grew 10.6 percent from a negative 2.2 percent in the year-earlier period and from the revised 6.9 percent in October.

MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO