Manufacturing output posts strong growth in January

FACTORY output — both in volume and value terms — surged in January, with expansions recorded in petroleum products, construction-related products, some export-oriented products, and food manufacturing.

The volume of production index (VoPI) rose 21.9 percent in January from a year ago while the value of production index (VaPI) climbed 20.4 percent, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Tuesday.

A month earlier, VoPI had declined by 9.2 percent and VaPI was down by 9.8 percent.

In the same month last year, VoPI had grown by 14.9 percent, and VaPI posted growth of 13.7 percent. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO