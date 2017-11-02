Manufacturing PMI advances in Oct

THE Philippines’ manufacturing PMI posted a solid gain in October after months of subdued growth as new orders and output picked up, an IHS Markit/Nikkei survey found.

Advertisements

Results released on Thursday showed a seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index of 53.7 for the month, up from September’s 50.8. It was still lower compared to the 56.5 posted a year earlier.

The PMI is a composite index representing the weighted average of five sub-components: new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery time and stocks. Readings above 50 signal an expansion while readings below 50 signal a contraction. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO