Manufacturing PMI grows in March but at slower pace  

THE Philippine manufacturing sector continued to grow in March compared to February, but the pace of growth was slower compared to a year ago due to the lingering impact of new taxes imposed at the start of the year, an IHS Markit/Nikkei survey found.

Results of the survey released on Monday showed a seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) of 51.5 for the month, just slightly higher than the February reading of 50.8 and much slower than the 54.4 reading recorded in March last year.

The PMI is an indicator of the economic health of the manufacturing sector. It is based on several indicators including output, new orders, backlogs of work, output and input prices, suppliers’ delivery times, stocks of finished goods, quantity of purchases, employment, and future output.

“Growth in the Philippines manufacturing sector accelerated into the end of the first quarter,” Nikkei said. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO