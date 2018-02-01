Manufacturing PMI growth slows in Jan

THE Philippines’ manufacturing PMI continued to expand in January but a slower pace than the previous month, reflecting moderation in both output and new orders, which were tempered by higher excise taxes, an IHS Markit/Nikkei survey found.

Results of the survey released on Thursday showed a seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index of 51.7 for the month, down from a reading of 54.2 in December and 53.0 a year earlier.

The PMI is an indicator of the economic health of the manufacturing sector. It is based on several indicators including output, new orders, backlogs of work, output and input prices, suppliers’ delivery times, stocks of finished goods, quantity of purchases, employment, and future output.

“While the Philippines manufacturing economy ended last year on a high, it started 2018 on a more modest note as demand was partially hurt by the new excise taxes,” IHS Markit economist Bernard Aw said.

January data suggested that demand was partially hit by higher excise taxes which were effective from January 2018.

Under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Act, bigger excise tax increases were imposed on petroleum products, coal, automobiles and cigarettes, while a new excise tax on sugar-sweetened beverages was introduced. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO